El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley early Friday morning, Jan. 5.

Police sent out an alert to media at 3:15 a.m. Friday, saying the crash happened at Cesar Chavez East and Fonseca Dr.

Special traffic investigators are investigating the scene. All eastbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.