EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town” is the motto behind a fundraiser to provide children that sleep on the couch, floor, or have to share a bed, to have their very own.

Brian Carter is a retired Army veteran and the president of the El Paso chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds for children all around the country.

Carter said the need in our community is great, and they’ve been getting numerous requests just from word of mouth and posts they put up on social media.

“If you’ve seen the conditions that too many of our children sleep in, if you’ve talked to the children that need and get these beds, you’d understand,” Carter said.

They go from manufacturing the bed frames to assembling them for the families along with a new mattress, pillows, sheets, and blankets.

Over the weekend, a group of volunteers delivered beds to a single mom of three.

Margareta Ortiz said her son is so excited to sleep in his own bed finally.

Each bed costs $250, and they’ve been struggling to fulfill their goal.

“Right now, we are short 180 beds of filling the requests we received from January through May of this year,” Carter explained.

He said they plan on working with local school districts and agencies and expect demand to go up even more.

“We need to be able to keep our promises,” he said.

Carter set up a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal of collecting $5,000 for all the beds they need to fulfill the needs of the El Paso community.

You can also join the organization for their next Community Build Day on August 6 at 1051 Meadow West Drive.

There you will be able to help by cutting, drilling, sanding, assembling, and staining the beds to make a direct impact on the community in need.

You don’t need to be experienced in woodworking, and you can sign up here.

To request a bed, fill out this form.