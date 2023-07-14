SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — At the tender age of 16, Patricia McGurk-Daniel says she left her home in El Paso, Texas because her mother couldn’t accept her for being gay.

McGurk-Daniel says friends found her jobs bartending at gay bars around town until one day she decided to finish school and begin her formal education.

Later, as a Border Patrol recruiter came calling, she says she had a second epiphany when she realized it was going to be difficult earning a living as a music major.

She applied and got accepted to the Border Patrol Academy.

“I was the only woman in the class, but I was determined not to make my gender an issue,” said McGurk-Daniel.

In 1999, she graduated from the 406th session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy and was assigned to the Nogales Border Patrol Station in the Tucson Sector.

“I felt an instant calling.”

Along the way she has worked at nine Border Patrol sectors along the northern and southern borders including the Tucson, El Paso, San Diego, El Centro, and Spokane sectors.

She also completed assignments at the U.S. Border Patrol Academy, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, CBP’s Office of Intelligence and CBP’s Office of the Commissioner.

Patricia McGurk-Daniel is now the head of Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Most recently, McGurk-Daniel served as the chief patrol agent of Yuma Sector.

A few weeks ago she earned the job in San Diego becoming the first woman to hold the position of chief patrol officer in the San Diego Sector.

“I was very, very happy because I know of the challenges we have here. I’ve always enjoyed being challenged and I know that San Diego is one of the most complex and dynamic tests in the entire country so I was I’m very, very thankful,” said McGurk-Daniel.

She takes over for Aaron Heitke who retired last month.

“One of the things that is very unique here is the littoral environment, although we have 61 miles of land border, per square mile we have the most activity than anywhere else in the nation.”

McGurk-Daniel will be in charge of about 2,000 agents who, according to her, will be dedicated to the community they serve, and not just along the border.

“We’re often the first responders, whether it’s people evacuate from a fire, whether it’s any kind of emergency, we respond to domestic violence, we respond to traffic accidents and other things. That’s part of the legacy that I’m very proud to be a part of.”

The San Diego Sector is made up of eight stations including San Diego, Imperial Beach, El Cajon, Chula Vista, Campo, Boulevard, San Clemente and Murrieta.

McGurk-Daniel is married and lives with her wife in San Diego and has been with the Border Patrol for 24 years.

She said she loves to cook and ride horses.