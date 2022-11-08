EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bettina Olivares has taken the early lead in District 8, but is below the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Olivares, the legislative aide/chief of staff for City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, has 3,657 votes or 40.76 percent.

In second is Chris Canales, chief of staff for City Rep. Cissy Lizarraga, at 2,869 votes or 31.98 percent. Rich Wright is in third at 2,353 or 26.23 percent and write-in candidate Cruz Morales Jr. has 92 votes or 1.03 percent.

Lizarraga decided not to run for re-election.

The city has scheduled a runoff election for Dec. 17. Early voting will start Nov. 30.

