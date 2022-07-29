EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An older lady died Thursday evening after she was struck on by a pickup truck that was pulling out of a driveway of a home in west El Paso.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Cabaret Drive on Wednesday afternoon when a Ford-150 was entering Cabaret from a private driveway, and it struck 72-year-old Maria del Carmen Carrales who was walking on the road.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 50-year-old Juan Lopez, stayed at the scene.

Carrales was then transported to UMC in critical condition but died from her injuries Thursday evening.

Police officials said contributing factors are that Lopez failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian and that Carrales was walking on the roadway instead of a sidewalk.

This is the 44th Traffic Fatality of the year compared to 40 at this time last year.

