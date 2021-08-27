Old bike sitting in the garage? The Rotary Club of El Paso is taking donations

Image: Rotary Club of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Have an old bike sitting in your garage? The Rotary Club of El Paso is taking donations.

The non-profit is holding its RotaryWheels bike drive, a community project aimed at providing new and used bicycles to underserved residents in El Paso.

From now until December, you can drop off bikes at Podium Finish Bike Shop & Coffee Bar located at 921 Texas St., Suite B. You can also call 915-240-8086.

The Rotary Club is also looking for helmets, bike parts, and accessories.

RotaryWheels is a partnership between the local Rotary Club, Podium Finish, and Paso del Norte Trail.

