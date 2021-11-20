Oil prices reach six-week low average, remain near-record highs

by: Christina Aguayo

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Oil prices have reached a six-week low, however, the price at the pump is still at near-record highs.

According to NBC, the price per barrel went down four percent to just over 75 cents a barrel, as officials from China said they were going to tap into reserves.

The national average gas price is approximately $3.41 a gallon, up from $2.11 this time last year.

In Texas, the average gas price is $3.02 a gallon up from $1.81 a year ago.

