EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All Texans impacted by severe weather storms that have occurred in the past weeks, are encouraged to report any property damage, according to a statement released by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

According to TDEM, by using their iSTAT damage survey they can help local and state officials identify where resources are needed most. The iSTAT survey can be filled out in English and Spanish, online at damage.tdem.texas.gov, by clicking “Severe Weather March 1st – Ongoing.”

Governer Abott, directed the TDEM to prepare for state emergency response resources, in advance of potential severe weather impacts to Texas.

Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd says, “As we work with local officials to help communities recover from this week’s severe storms, we are asking Texans whose properties sustained damage to report that damage utilizing our online reporting tool.”