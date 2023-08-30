EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many people get ready to travel on Labor Day weekend increasing the holiday travel.

Officials told KTSM that Labor Day weekend is the last summer holiday of the year and it’s the slowest travel day compared to Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

“Domestic travel bookings are up 4% compared to the last Labor Day. Also, international bookings are up 44%,” Daniel Armbruster, the AAA Texas spokesperson said.

The El Paso International Airport said they are seeing an increase in travel during the Labor Day weekend.

“Over the weekend we’re looking at about 200 departures and that’s about 28,000 seats.” Cassandra Davidson, with the El Paso International Airport said.

Armbruster said the reason why more people are traveling this year is due to the pandemic.

He said people were planning trips during COVID-19 to take years later, which is when international travel is so high.

Officials told KTSM the high-volume destinations are:

Beaches in Texas

Lakes

State and National Parks

Armbruster shared that if you hit the road, it’s recommended you leave Thursday or Friday before 11 a.m.

Davidson encouraged flyers the following:

“… plan before they even get to the airport. Just make sure that they’ve reviewed with the TSA website acceptable forms of ID, and also review the prohibited items list and pack accordingly.”