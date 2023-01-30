EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is seeing an increase in youths being involved in violent felonies, according to some new data.

According to data from the Texas Juvenile Justice System, the state has seen a 10 percent increase in 2022 compared to 2021 in youths being referred to the juvenile system for violent felonies. However, in the West Texas region, that number is much higher with an increase of 47 percent.

“Prevention is key and requires a multi-faceted approach starting at the community level. Although our juvenile justice system does collaborate with the community to support prevention efforts to divert youth from entering our system, our primary role is intervention once they reach our doors,” said Rosie Medina, the chief juvenile probation officer for the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department.

There have been numerous violent incidents in the past few weeks in El Paso involving youth.

Over the weekend, a 17-year-old was killed and two other teens burned after a vehicle that had been reported stolen crashed in East El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was 14 years old and the driver, along with a passenger, a 13-year-old, fled the scene.

Also over the weekend, police say a 16-year-old attacked two other teenagers sending them to the hospital. The teen is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Also in January, a video went viral of a teenage girl being arrested at an out-of-control house party in West El Paso.

Two youths– a boy and girl – were arrested during the incident. They were charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

Police say an 18-year-old was shot at that same party.

El Paso Juvenile Defense Attorney Omar Carmona told KTSM 9 News that he has seen an increase in youths having weapons.

“Huge increase in weapons and I think it’s just because they are getting money to pay for these weapons and how they’re earning that money — drugs. I see a lot of kids are helping the human smuggling. That’s a big problem,” Carmona said.

Carmona added that a lot of responsibility falls on the parents.

“I have way too many clients that are just roaming the streets. Parents aren’t calling the police and saying, ‘Hey, my kid’s run away.’ We also have parents that are providing a home to these kids,” Carmona said.

He added that has seen an increase in El Paso youths posting pictures of weapons and money on social media.

“There’s a big rise in gangs and again I think a lot of it has to do with the attraction — people posting cash all over Instagram. I think younger kids see that and say, ‘Hey, how can I make some cash?” Carmona said.

The FBI of El Paso also has noticed a rise in young adults posting cash and weapons on social media.

“With social media, they’re very comfortable and it’s their primary means for communication, so we have seen an increase in young adults, a lot of young adults, participating in violent crime across the nation,” said Jeanette Harper, public affairs officer for FBI El Paso Field Office.

Harper reminds the community to report posts if they are threatening.