Officials confirm 9 new COVID-19 deaths from last week, no new deaths on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local health officials on Monday reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19, which is the total amount from the previous week.

The city previously advised that it will begin to scale back on local coronavirus updates due to the stabilization of the data. The updates have been switched from daily to weekly based on the CDC week (Sunday to Saturday).

However, the community can still review the daily progress of coronavirus updates on the EPStrong.org database.

The deaths include 2 males in their 40s, 1 female in her 40s, 1 male in his 50s, 1 male in his 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 male in his 80s, and 1 female in her 80s.

The total number of deaths stands at 2,642, with no new deaths reported for Monday, according to EPStrong.org.

Health leaders also reported 122 new COVID-19 cases and 9 delayed results on behalf of state testing from the previous week. Data from EPStrong.org shows 7 new positive cases were reported for Monday.

Officials reported 294 active cases at the close of the CDC week.

