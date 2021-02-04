Officer killed near Deming had baby on the way; Suspect was headed to drug deal, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Police officer killed during a traffic stop that turned into a deadly chase Thursday has been identified by state police as Ofc. Darian Jarrott.

Jarrott leaves behind three children and had another baby on the way, officials said. He became a law enforcement officer in 2014.

According to investigators, Jarrott was shot after pulling over a white pick-up truck along I-10 East near Deming early Thursday afternoon.

After shooting the officer, authorities said the driver of the truck — identified by state police as Omar Felix Cueva — led law enforcement on a chase that ended in a highway shoot-out with Las Cruces Police.

Cueva was shot and died at the scene. An LCPD officer was wounded in the exchange of gunfire but has since been released from the hospital, according to officials.

KTSM obtained dramatic (but graphic) video of the ending to the chase. You can it see here.

During a news conference late Thursday night, state police said Cueva was on his way to Las Cruces to engage in a drug deal and had a criminal record to include drug trafficking charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.