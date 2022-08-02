EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man died following an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Dr. between University Avenue and South Main Street.

A portion of south Valley Drive, between University Avenue and south Main Street will be closed for most of the evening.

Las Cruces Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with more details.

