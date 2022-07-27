LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department confirm an officer involved shooting in the 700 block of Telshor. People are being advised to avoid the area.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening. KTSM reported a heavy police presence in the area. LCPD are blocking off Telshor Boulevard in both directions at the intersection of Sundown Road.

The information LCPD have provided is limited at this time. No information is available on what started the situation or if there are any injuries or arrests made so far.

Look for LCPD to give updates Thursday morning.

