EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting happened in an alleyway located at the 4100 block of Altura Ave. in Central El Paso.

Police are saying they responded to the location at around 9:10 a.m. in reference to a “family violence aggravated assault in progress with a weapon.”

Police add that at around 9:38 a.m. officers took a man into custody after “less lethal force was used”, referring to a beanbag round. Police do confirm that an officer fired a round from their weapon, however no one was hit.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesperson also confirmed that two people were transported from the scene. One person was transported with minor injuries and a second person was transported with serious injuries, according to the spokesperson.

No further information has been released. KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.