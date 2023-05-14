EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police officer, working off-duty security duty at a Walmart in Northeast El Paso, had his foot run over by a shoplifting suspect Saturday morning, May 13.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release sent out by the Police Department. An employee at the Walmart at 5631 Dyer told an 11-year-veteran officer who was working security that a man had walked out of the store with more than $300 of merchandise.

Police say the officer observed the man abandon his shopping car and run toward a car. The officer attempted to stop the man from fleeing but police say he refused and ran over the officer’s foot as he fled the scene.

The suspect has only been identified as a 25-year-old Hispanic male. He is facing charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and evading in a motor vehicle.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating.

The public is asked to call the non-emergency police number at (915) 832-4400 if you have any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.