EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man from Odessa was recently arrested on two outstanding felony warrants after sheriff deputies ran a wanted person’s warrant check at the scene of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 6, deputies were dispatched to the 7900 block of North Desert Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash that involved a commercial motor vehicle.

Deputies then conducted a wanted person’s warrant check of the people involved and arrested the driver of the commercial vehicle who was been identified to be Ranjit Singh.

The Sheriff’s Office says Singh was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants from Odessa for manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office was informed of Singh’s arrest, and he was booked into the Downtown Detention Facility on a total bond of $100,000.