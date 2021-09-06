Odessa fugitive believed to be in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Odessa school teacher wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students is believed to be in the El Paso area.

Jesus Rafael Martinez will be featured in one of In Pursuit with John Walsh “15 Seconds of Shame” segments which shows additional fugitives on a national platform.

Anyone who may have information on Martinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to text or call 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit online at InPursuitTips.com. You can also contact local authorities.

These resources are staffed by trained operators who accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.

