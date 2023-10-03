EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Oculto Horror Film Festival is returning for its fifth edition and will begin on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Philanthropy Theater located inside the Plaza Theatre.

The film festival will be featuring Doug Jones, a seasoned actor renowned for his portrayal of non-human creatures in films like “The Shape of Water”, “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Hellboy.”

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the festival will continue at the Philanthropy Theatre with special guests José Antonio Badía, Eduardo Espinosa and Jorge Szewc from “Leyendas Legendaria”.

The festival is a bi-national celebration of horror and fantastic cinema, captivating audiences on both sides of the border in El Paso and Juárez. The festival was founded in 2018 by filmmaker and film festival director Carlos “Cabe” Tejeda.

In Ciudad Juárez, Oculto kicks off on Friday, Oct. 20, welcoming a wide variety of special guests and renowned workshop leaders in the industry such as Martha Claudia Moreno, María Aura, Mario Sandoval, Sandra Becerril, Henry Bedwell, Rodrigo Hernández, among many other industry experts who will attend the festival through the closing ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 22.

“The Oculto Horror Film Festival is dedicated to promoting horror films and filmmakers from around the world, earning recognition as a prominent global event within the genre.” the press release said.

To purchase tickets, click here: ocultofilmfest.com.