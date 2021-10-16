October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, Jehovah’s Witnesses offer online resources

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As October is National Bully Prevention Awareness Month and Jehovah’s Witnesses are encouraging parents to speak with their children about bullying, especially cyberbullying.

One El Paso family tells KTSM 9 News about their own experiences with their three children ages 10, 12, and 15 with online interactions.

“Our eldest son approached us and said do you know what this is dad? And we saw it and it was something that maybe wasn’t appropriate at that point or even for that age. So we said you know what son just decline it and there’s going to be stuff that’s going to be coming up constantly,” said Danny Valencia.

The Valencia family saying during the month of October they have taken the time to learn more about recognizing if their children are being bullied.

“Any parent knows when their child is happy, but you really want to get to know them when they’re feeling anxious, depressed when they’re feeling lonely, and read those red flags,” said Patricia Valencia.

The Valencia family says they have been using resources about bullying on the Jehovah’s Witnesses website. Robert Hendriks the U.S. Spokesman for Jehova’s Witnesses says he hopes families utilize the resources whether or not they are Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“It’s available to all because all of us need it, whether were Jehovahs Witnesses or whether we are even inclined to biblical things or God in any way,” said Hendriks.

