NYC’s new all-glass elevator climbs 1,210 feet

El Paso, TEXAS (KTSM)– If you are scared of heights this may not be the adventure for you. One of New York City’s newest attractions is providing a view like no other.

It is called “Ascent.” An outdoor all-glass elevator that takes people more than 1,200 feet above the city.

This will be the tallest building in Central Manhattan.

The building also features the “Levitation”, which is a skybox suspending guests more than 1,00 feet above Madison Avenue.

The $3.3 billion “Summit One Vanderbilt” opens this October.