NYC’s new all-glass elevator climbs 1,210 feet

by: Andrea Chacon

El Paso, TEXAS (KTSM)– If you are scared of heights this may not be the adventure for you. One of New York City’s newest attractions is providing a view like no other.

It is called “Ascent.” An outdoor all-glass elevator that takes people more than 1,200 feet above the city.

This will be the tallest building in Central Manhattan.

The building also features the “Levitation”, which is a skybox suspending guests more than 1,00 feet above Madison Avenue.

The $3.3 billion “Summit One Vanderbilt” opens this October.

