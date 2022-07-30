BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man, accused of murdering a person in New York, is thought to be in Brownsville, according to police.

Larry M. Hicks Jr., the suspect wanted in the July 14 homicide of Monique R. Yanulavich that occurred in Plattsburgh, New York, was last seen July 21 boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas destined for Brownsville.

Hicks, 47, is described by New York State Police as a white man who is 6 feet 7 inches in height, weighs 300 pounds, has black and gray hair and blue eyes.

A New York State Police news release states authorities obtained a warrant for murder in the second degree for Hicks. An investigation revealed the suspect, of Tabor City, North Carolina, is responsible for Yanulavich’s death, according to the release.

On July 14 Yanulavich was found dead in a vehicle on a parking lot.

After Yanulavich’s death, New York police say Hicks fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle bound for North Carolina.

On July 15, the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera in South Carolina.

Still frame of surveillance photo taken July 13 of Hicks in Whiteville, North Carolina on (Source: New York State Police)

Still frame of suveillance video taken July 15 of Hicks Jr. in South Carolina on ( Source: New York State Police)

Police say Hicks has continued to move south and was last seen boarding a bus in Corpus Christi which was en route to Brownsville.

The Brownsville Police Department has confirmed they are aware of the situation.

Anyone with information regarding Hicks or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 1-800-GIVETIP or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.