Nurses to protest HCA retaliation against RN who objected to unsafe conditions and was suspended

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Registered Nurses will host a rally and protest against the suspension of a RN who has spoken publicly about inadequate COVID-19 safety measures.

The RN was suspended this week after objecting to an unsafe assignment at the HCA hospital.

According to a release this will be a social distancing protest held on Friday, May 8, at noon outside of Las Palmas Medical Center.

During a May Day shift change protest last Friday, Ashley Bartholomew, an Operating Room RN at Las Palmas, told media about nurses being concerned about safety conditions at the hospital.

Her statement included concerns regarding the decision to reopen elective procedures while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.

According to Las Palmas, all patients would be tested prior to undergoing elective surgeries. However, on Monday, two days after the May Day protest, hospital officials insisted the procedures go ahead even though the test results were either lost or not available, a release said.

A release states that Las Palmas officials have been requiring nurses to unsafely re-use masks for entire shifts, despite contact with multiple patients increasing the risk of exposure and spreading the virus to others.

Bartholomew, who only had the mask issued to her for a full prior shift, asked her manager for an alternative assignment for safety reasons but was refused, sent home, and suspended for three days, a release said.

A release also states the hospital sent a Nurse Anesthetist home as well on the same day for asking questions about the test results.

“Nurses take their advocacy responsibilities seriously. They, and National Nurses United (NNU), won’t be silent on exposing dangers and unsafe patient care conditions in our workplaces,” said NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN.

“We stand with our sister nurse advocate in exercising her rights and commitment to safe patient care,” Castillo said. “It is particularly noticeable that they are marking National Nurses Week by retaliating against a nurse who speaks out about safety standards.”