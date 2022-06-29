EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two days after being arrested in West El Paso, a man is re-arrested for an alleged threat he made against El Paso Police Officers.

Steven Holguin, a 30-year-old Northeast El Paso resident was arrested Monday for the threats he made to officers during a previous arrest.

EPPD officials say on Saturday June 25th, Holguin, a registered nurse, was arrested at the Cincinnati Entertainment District and while being transported to the Regional Command threatened the officers.

According to the officers involved, he said he would give them fentanyl to end their lives if he ever saw them at the hospital where he works.

Holguin was released from the El Paso County Detention Facility on June 25th for the initial charge and was re-arrested and booked for the offense of Obstruction or Retaliation on June 27th with a $5,000 bond.

