EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of migrants being encountered by U.S. Customs and Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border has decreased after the lifting of Title 42 last week.

Title 42 was lifted on Thursday night and a large group of migrants could be seen waiting to be taken in for processing by Border Patrol.

However, on Monday, no migrants could be seen in that area.

According to the City of El Paso’s migrant dashboard, the number of daily encounters is 626. Prior to Title 42 being lifted, Border Patrol had said the daily average in April was 1,300.

On Monday, the city’s dashboard reported 4,985 migrants in CBP custody.

Hours before Title 42 was lifted, a federal judge in Florida blocked a policy that would have allowed CBP to quickly move migrants out of their custody.

CBP called the blocking of the policy “harmful” and brought up concerns about overcrowding.

The Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services spoke with KTSM about how long migrants are staying in custody.

“What we’ve been hearing from people who have been recently released is that they have been in custody right around 10 days and when we toured the CBP facility like two weeks ago, they were telling us it was about 100 hours, which is about four days. So anywhere from four to 10 days is how long people are lasting in those facilities,” said Imelda Maynard with DMRS.

While the number of migrants being encountered has declined, local shelters are still seeing migrants at their doors.

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is operating at and at times over capacity.

The Deputy Director John Martin says they are now seeing a lot of walk-ins who have crossed using the CBP One App at the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

“Because what’s happening is they process themselves through the application itself. They then go to the port of entry and then they’re released at the port of entry. And coincidentally, you have ourselves, as well as Sacred Heart Church, that are all right there within a stone’s throw,” Martin said.

Across the border in Juarez, some migrants can still be seen in tents on the streets. One man said he did cross to the U.S. but was sent back to Mexico, explaining how it was in CBP custody.

“They apprehend you. They take some papers. They put a bracelet on you, and they put you in a cell, and from the cell, it’s their decision. They give you eight days, six days, 12 days. However long they want. They don’t tell you anything and after that, they handcuff you and send you to the Zaragoza bridge,” said Oscar Adrian Izaguirre, from Venezuela.