(The Hill) — The number of U.S. children who received free summer lunches on an average day in July 2022 dropped considerably compared to the previous year, according to a report released by the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC).

On an average day in last July, almost 3 million children received a free lunch through the federal Summer Nutrition Program, which gives free meals to low-income children. That was down 44.5 percent, or 2.4 million children, compared to July 2021.

Summer breakfast saw an even steeper decline: 1.8 million children last year, down 62 percent from July 2021.

“The drop in participation was driven in large part by Congress’s delay in extending the pandemic child nutrition waivers that allowed all communities to offer summer meals and provided operational flexibilities; the staffing challenges (both within the nutrition programs and summer educational and enrichment programs); and the supply chain disruptions,” the report says.

The states that saw the best participation rates, according to the report, were New Jersey, New York, Vermont, New Mexico and Maryland, but every state in the country saw a decrease from July 2021 to last July.

The group recommends lowering the area eligibility threshold currently used to determine who has access to the program. The program presently can only be utilized in areas where 50 percent or more of children are eligible for free or reduced lunches in schools.

FRAC says this inhibits rural and suburban areas where poverty may be less concentrated from accessing the food children need.

Six states have now made school lunches free for all students during the school year.

“Every Michigan child deserves a chance to pursue their potential and build a bright future. This historic education budget will make that possible,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who recently signed a bill allowing free school lunches. “This budget puts students first and supports parents by expanding access to free pre-K, providing free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, and improving higher education.”