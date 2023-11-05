EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a missing person search for a 71-year-old man at Guadalupe Mountains National Park, according to a press release sent by NPS.

NPS says that Richard Berry, 71, was last seen around noon on Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Marcus and Blue Ridge Trail Junction.

Berry had shared his hiking plan with his family to hike out of Dog Canyon to Blue Ridge. He was expected to check into a hotel Thursday night, but never arrived at the hotel. His car was located at the trailhead at Dog Canyon, according to NPS.

Berry is described as a white man, bald, 5’11 tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a day backpack and wearing a blue jacket.

The Guadalupe Mountains National Park Rangers are asking anyone with any information who may have seen him on the trails to please contact the NPS through the tip line (888) 653-0009, online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, email nps_isb@nps.gov of for an emergency dialing 911.