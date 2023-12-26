EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Notre Dame football players, the Sun Bowl Princess Court and Tony the Tiger visited Providence Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

They brought with them smiles, laughs and lifted spirits at the hospital.

Photos courtesy of Hospitals of Providence

They visited with pediatric patients “in need of a whole lot of cheer,” according to a short news release sent out by The Hospitals of Providence.

Patients and families were greeted with “encouragement and lots of Fighting Irish swag from footballs to Notre Dame bears to cheer poms to help lift everyone’s spirits,” according to the news release.

Tony the Tiger and Notre Dame football players also visited the Las Palmas Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units to meet with families and patients.

Notre Dame will be taking on Oregon State in the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at noon on Friday, Dec. 29.