EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Children should be seen not for their disabilities but celebrated for their strengths.” This is the principle that Paso del Norte Children’s goes by, trying to recognize all children with special needs and promoting visibility for disability in our community.

As part of their 75th Anniversary, PdN Children’s will host an ‘All Abilities Pep Rally‘ along the University of Notre Dame who will be taking their cheerleading squad, band members, and world-famous leprechaun to pump up the crowd before the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The event is open to the public.

The event will be on Thursday, December 28th, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1101 E. Schuster Ave, El Paso, Texas 79902.

According to the non-profit, the pep rally serves as a trailblazing moment for the children they serve. Many of their kids may have yet to be able to attend a sporting event or participate in sports. This is what makes this event unique.