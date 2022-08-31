EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The baking business Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating their 25th birthday giving away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets across North America on Sep. 1.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing a big giveaway at all bakeries within El Paso and across North America. The first 250 guests at each bakery on Sep. 1 will receive a free Confetti Bundlet which is an individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake. The business is also holding an online contest where one individual will be able to receive a 25,000 birthday party. The next 25 runner ups will be eligible to receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

People who are interested can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it. Individuals should also include what winning the party would mean to them. To enter you can click here: 25th Birthday | Nothing Bundt Cakes

Winners will be announced on the website in October, and entries will be accepted from Sep. 1 through 25.

“Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp

