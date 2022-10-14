EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is calling the Department of Homeland Security’s new enforcement of sending Venezuelans back to Mexico only a temporary solution.

“I am not really optimistic that it is going to be a solution, it’s only a temporary solution but not something that we feel that now the numbers are going to go down, were still going to have to mitigate some large numbers,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Samaniego spoke with KTSM 9 News about some of the problems associated with sending Venezuelan migrants who cross the border illegally back to Mexico.

“The problem with that is one, you’re burning another country and eventually they’re going to accumulate and you’re going to have that buildup,” said Samaniego.

Samaniego added that he spoke with the Mexican consulate and that the number being sent back is not large.

“They’re looking at very low numbers for example 50 or 60 that they might be able to accommodate,” said Samaniego.

Hundreds of migrants continue to cross the border daily, Samaniego explains why the new enforcement won’t have a huge impact.

“Let’s say that we had 1700 apprehensions and let’s say 50 percent of those were from Venezuela so let’s say 850. But then they’re only to take 100 of them so we still have 750. So it’s not making a huge dent,” said Samaniego.

According to DHS Venezuelan migrants who cross between ports of entry will be expelled to Mexico. DHS did say this is a joint effort with Mexico.

“Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to DHS, there is a new process for 24,000 Venezuelans who qualify to be lawfully brought to the U.S.

