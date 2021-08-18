Northeast El Pasoans, any ideas on how the city should spend $500,000 in your district?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is looking for ideas from Northeast El Paso residents on how to spend $500,000 within District 4.

The money comes from a Community Development Block Grant and can be used for small-scale green projects or improvements to recreation and senior centers, libraries and parks.

If you have ideas, you’re invited to take part in a public “idea workshop” Friday at the Denny’s restaurant at 4690 Transmountain Road. The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m.

