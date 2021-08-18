Northeast El Pasoans, any ideas on how the city should spend $500,000 in your district?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: MGN

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is looking for ideas from Northeast El Paso residents on how to spend $500,000 within District 4.

The money comes from a Community Development Block Grant and can be used for small-scale green projects or improvements to recreation and senior centers, libraries and parks.

If you have ideas, you’re invited to take part in a public “idea workshop” Friday at the Denny’s restaurant at 4690 Transmountain Road. The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Surviving horses recover at ranch

New Mexico announces temporary mask requirement

Health Authority issues mask mandate

KTSM Goes Wild: Wild Encounters Show

Kick Social opens in El Paso

Cornyn talks vaccines, Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss in El Paso visit

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link