Northeast El Paso Circle K held up by man with knife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man robbed a Northeast El Paso liquor store was robbed at knife point, and the El Paso Police Department is asking for the communities help.

According to EPPD it happened at the Circle K store at 10567 Rushing. The robber went into the store on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 4:40 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register, threatening the clerk with a knife.

Courtesy Crime Stoppers of El Paso

The robber described as a dark-skinned man possibly black or Hispanic took off with a small amount of cash and fled on foot.

According to witnesses he ran towards Salem and was wearing a black and white bandana on his face, a sleeveless black shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.