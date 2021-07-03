Northeast El Paso Circle K held up by man with knife

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man robbed a Northeast El Paso liquor store was robbed at knife point, and the El Paso Police Department is asking for the communities help.

According to EPPD it happened at the Circle K store at 10567 Rushing. The robber went into the store on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 4:40 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register, threatening the clerk with a knife.

Courtesy Crime Stoppers of El Paso

The robber described as a dark-skinned man possibly black or Hispanic took off with a small amount of cash and fled on foot.

According to witnesses he ran towards Salem and was wearing a black and white bandana on his face, a sleeveless black shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Glazy Donuts opens in West El Paso

Rain boosts firework sales

BREAKING: Teen seriously injured in South-Central drive-by shooting

Jurassic Empire at Sunland Park Mall

U.S. Border Patrol agents discover two stash houses with 65 migrants

City adjusts hours for COVID-19 vaccine sites, state testing sites transition to city clinics

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime