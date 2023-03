EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A fire broke out at a Northeast El Paso apartment complex.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the 9000 block of Dyer St.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked this blaze, forcing the evacuation of residents.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for the latest updates.