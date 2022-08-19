EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A resident of a Northeast El Paso Apartment Complex on McKinley called Villa Sierra has water leaking through the roof and a clogged sink.

“You can see where it just comes down and it’s still dripping you can touch right there it’s wet,” said Morales. “At one time my bedroom was leaking as well, I’m not in the military anymore but that rain was dropping on me as I’m sleeping.”

His carpet was still visibly wet with pieces of the ceiling on the floor.

The clogged bathroom sink full of dirty water leaves Morales to brush his teeth and even shave at his kitchen sink.



Leaking ceiling and clogged sink at Morales’s apartment

Showing KTSM 9 News emails he has sent to the apartment complex about the issues dating back to September of 2021. He says maintenance workers have come in the past, but the problems persist.

“Come fix it properly, hire roofers to do the roof, hire plumbers to do the plumbing,” said Morales.

Saying he considered moving but at the time his lease was up there were no apartments available.

Adding that he has requested to be moved to a different unit at the same apartment complex.

“I was requesting please move me somewhere else, please move me somewhere else and they wouldn’t and her exact words to me were: “I do not want to move you to another unit because I cannot guarantee you it won’t leak,” said Morales.

KTSM 9 News called the apartment complex but did not get an answer. Crews then went into the office where the manager was, and explained the issues in the apartment as well as the claims that the tenant had been blocked on his email. The manager told KTSM 9 News they would not comment.

The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says the only action Morales can take is to file a complaint against the apartment complex on the BBB El Paso website.

The BBB of El Paso says Villa Sierra Apartments is not accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating due to no complaints. However, for that reason the BBB El Paso says if the apartment complex doesn’t respond it may impact their rating.

“They would be forced to respond to the complaint or risk their A+ raising being docked and the complaint being public on their profile as unanswered. Usually, that docks them down to an F rating. So, most businesses do try to deal with complaints,” said Carlos Pedrueza the Marketing Associate with the Better Business Bureau El Paso said in an email.

