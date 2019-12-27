North Carolina man hits the jackpot after making a quick trip to the grocery store

CNN – A North Carolina Man has won a $250,000 prize from the North Carolina Education lottery.

Michael Rosenbrock, who works in international shipping, bought a $5 scratch-off while making a quick run to the grocery store.

He said was getting things for the Christmas dinner he was hosting this year.

He said at first the ticket seemed to be a loser, but then he entered it into one of the state lottery’s second-chance promotional drawings and learned he was a big winner.

Rosenbrock claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.

After state and federal taxes, he took home more than $176,000.

Rosenbrock said he wants to use the money to kick-start his dream of founding a nonprofit.