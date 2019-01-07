North Carolina karate instructor thwarts kidnapping attempt

(WCNC/NBC News) A North Carolina woman's quick thinking, combined with a perfectly placed karate dojo, helped keep her safe when she was recently chased by a would-be kidnapper.

"She was definitely in panic," explained Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo Head Instructor Randall Ephraim. "She was scared to death."

Police said 46-year-old August Williams tried to kidnap a woman Thursday night as she walked down Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte. He repeatedly attempted to get her into his truck.

She ran as he chased her into the dojo.

With a room full of skilled karate instructors and students, you could say luck was on her side.

"He started to swing and punch at me," Ephraim said. "So from there we got into a little altercation."

