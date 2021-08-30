Noodles & Company coming to El Paso, Las Cruces in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Noodles & Company announced on Monday that four of its new restaurants are heading to the Sun City and Las Cruces area during the next three years, with the first projected to open its doors by Fall of 2022.



The company entered into a multi-unit franchise and area development agreement with Carlos Hill, the President of Tsunami Enterprises, LLC.

Courtesy: Noodles & Company

“We are thrilled to partner with Carlos and his team as we expand the Noodles’ brand in new territories,” said John Ramsay, Vice President of Franchise Sales. “Our goal is to seek operators who share our brand values and who are passionate about meeting our guests’ needs, and we believe Carlos is an ideal partner. We are confident that the Noodles’ unique brand strengths and brand activation strategy will resonate in this new market and our team is ready to support Carlos as he opens these new restaurants.”

“I look forward to expanding Noodles & Company’s presence in West Texas and Southern New Mexico,” said Carlos Hill, Owner of Tsunami Enterprises, LLC. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand and its impressive and unique offering of global flavors. The Noodles & Company brand appeals to a broad range of lifestyles, convenience, and dietary needs, and I believe there are many underserved fans in this area who will be ecstatic when our new restaurants open.”

