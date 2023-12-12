EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William, a 5-month-old baby, was flown into El Paso from Cincinnati on a private jet provided by nonprofit group AeroAngel to have surgery at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

William Brumley is a 5-month-old baby who will turn half-a-year-old the day of his surgery on Thursday, Dec. 14.

William’s parents say he is a very happy baby, their first baby, and loves bouncing.

“Playing piano, loves music, likes to sing. And yeah, he’s, besides the issue with his skull, he’s a happy, healthy guy,” said Emily Brumley, William’s mother.

Brumley said they flew to El Paso so their son could get a surgery for his skull that fused together early and is causing pressure on his brain.

They were flown by a private jet thanks to AeroAngel, a non-profit group that helps families in need at no cost.

“We do a lot of charity work with the planes for this flight. Our employees, our customers, Million Air here (in El Paso) all donated money to pay for this, to pay the expenses. We don’t make any money on the flights. We just, we do it for for the babies and the children,” said Lyle Byrum, CEO of ATI Jet.

Brumley said they heard that Dr. Yates at the El Paso Children’s Hospital is famous for being able to do a less invasive surgery to fix the issue that their son is battling.

“We’re glad to be able to have opportunity to have a quick and easy flight and not have to deal with all the illnesses and stuff that are going on this time of the year and get everything fixed for him,” Brumley said.

Brumley said her advice to other parents is to always trust your “mommy gut” and during this hard time they are thankful for all the support they have been given.

“It sucks that we have to do this surgery, but to do the much less invasive one would be awesome. So I was like, ‘Well, we’ll fly to the moon for our boy, you know?'” Brumley said.

If all goes as planned William and his family will fly back to Cincinnati on the Dec. 23, home in time for the holidays.

“I feel kind of just ready. And my nerves, of course, are high, but I feel just ready to get this over with and and know that he isn’t in any discomfort anymore,” Brumley said.

If you’d like to donate to AeroAngel to help William and other families in need, click here.