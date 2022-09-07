EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nonprofit organization (New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence) is hosting a Guns to Gardens Buyback Event in partnership with Viva Toyota and the Las Cruces Police Department.

The event will take place on Sep. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Law enforcement officers will be at the event to anonymously accept handguns, shotguns and rifles that are in working condition. In exchange, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will provide gift cards that range in value from $100 to $250 depending on the firearm. Gift cards are from Albertson’s, Amazon, Chevron, Target and Walmart.

The gun buyback will be a drive-thru event at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex. No questions will be asked, and no identification is needed to take part in the program.

Firearms must be delivered unloaded, with magazines removed and carried separately from firearms.

The firearm should be placed in the trunk or backseat of your vehicle. Do not handle or reach for the firearm at the event or while in your vehicle. When you arrive, an officer will retrieve the weapon from your vehicle.

Ammunition and explosives will not be accepted.

Juveniles and others not permitted to carry firearms should refrain handling a firearm.

State law requires private sales of firearms to be processed through a licensed dealer who is required to conduct a federal background check on the buyer. No private transactions or sales will be permitted on premises.

Firearms collected during the event will be entered into the National Crime Information Center. Firearms that match an NCIC entry will be placed into evidence. Firearms determined to be stolen will be returned to their rightful owner. Eligible firearms will be properly dismantled or destroyed, and NMPGV will forge the scraps into useful gardening tools.

To learn more, you can visit Working to Prevent Gun Violence | New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence

