Non-profit veteran organization to El Paso 9/11 Heroes Run to honor 20th anniversary at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, will host the El Paso 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race and 1 mile Fun Run at Ascarate Park on September 11 at 7 p.m.



The annual race will bring the community together to remember and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks while honoring the lives lost. It’s also to pay tribute to our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and communities.



Some special guests who are expected to be in attendance include Senator Cesar Blanco and Dr. Kendle Eric, El Paso VA Chief of Staff.



Registration is now open for participants to run, walk, or ruck, and the race series is expected to draw over 60,000 people worldwide. In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, TMF created a touching video to serve as an inspiration to attendees of all ages, which can be seen in a short version here or in a full story cut here.



The organization shared the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1stLt Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety. Before his final deployment, Travis visited New York City Fire Department Rescue Company 1 – famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with an even deeper devotion to defending our freedom ahead of his return to Iraq.

“The 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is an opportunity to reflect,” said Ryan Manion, TMF President. “We reflect on the civilians and first responders we lost that day, and all those lost in the wars since, including my brother. But it’s also an opportunity to act; to come together and remember what connects us as Americans, and to rediscover our unity and strength of character. This is what the 9/11 Heroes Run race series is all about.”

For more information about the race series or to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org.



