EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police body camera footage, interviews with witnesses and surveillance video revealing more details into the deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left University of New Mexico Student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake with a gun shot wound.

In body camera footage Mike Peake can be seen laying in a hospital bed asking an officer about the process of getting back his gun.

“Might take a while but eventually you should get your weapon back,” said the officer.

“That’s my only weapon though,” said Peake.

One of the witnesses interviewed was a 17-year-old girl who allegedly lured Mike Peake to the UNM Campus back on November 19. She says the plan was to jump Peake, but she didn’t know guns were involved.

“When everything happened I (saw) was Brandon walk up to him with a gun pointed at his face and Michael (Mike) did this (puts hands up in demonstration) that’s the last thing I (saw) when I ran, before I ran. Cause I (saw) the gun and I didn’t know there was a gun involved that’s why I ran,” said the 17-year-old girl.

The motive behind the attack stemmed from a fight at an NMSU versus UNM football game in Las Cruces back in October involving Brandon Travis and Mike Peake, along with other NMSU student-athletes.

The 17-year-old explaining that Brandon Travis was jumped at the NMSU game and saying he was bleeding and rolled up in a ball on the ground.

“I’m not saying it’s a good reason but he had a reason to want to hurt this ******,” said the 17-year-old.

Another witness interviewed by NMSP also gave insight into the fight at NMSU, saying he was also injured in the fight at NMSU.

“We were all definitely pretty upset, we were all upset about it as anyone would be if they got jumped over a girl,” said the witness.

Officers ask the witness if anything was planned when they found out the NMSU basketball team would be at UNM.

“He (Brandon) said something about like we should sit courtside and just like talk **** but nothing to the sort of that they were actually going to like get back at them he never said mentioned anything like that. We said we were going to paint like “**** the Aggies” on our shirt,” said the witness.

The witness talking about sitting courtside has not been charged. However, the 17-year-old girl has been charged with aggravated battery along with UNM Student Johnathan Smith who has four charges including aggravated battery and conspiracy.

Smith has been released to live with his mother in Texas. In body camera footage his mother could be seen speaking to officers while her son is next to her.

“Can he go to LA with my husband or come to Texas with me or if he needs to come back I’ll make sure that he’s back, were not those type of people,” said Johnathan Smith’s mother.

On Thursday NMSU announced it has selected Rodey Law Firm to lead an external investigation into the shooting.

The announcement coming after it became known that three NMSU basketball players assisted Peake after the shooting and a NMSU assistant coach turned the gun over to law enforcment.

Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the NMSU basketball team.