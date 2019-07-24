‘No truth’ to serial killer rumors, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Social media posts claiming there is a serial killer in El Paso are absurd, the El Paso Police Department said on Wednesday.

Residents have been sharing posts on Twitter and Facebook telling women that a serial killer has been confirmed in El Paso and they need to watch out.

While it is always a good idea to watch out for yourself, police have not confirmed that a killer is on the loose.

The police department dispelled the rumors in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“There is absolutely no truth to the spreading social media comments of a serial killer on the loose,” police said. “There are no kidnappings or serial killings occurring. These reports/comments/post are absurd. Consider the source and credibility or lack thereof.”

There are three women missing that El Paso area police are searching for.

Edna Rojo is a woman with severe mental disabilities who left a State Supported Living Center.

Erika Gaytan went missing on July 13 and police believe she “could be in danger.”

Delia Ruth Guerra was last seen on June 16 and may have traveled into Juarez. Foul play is suspected.