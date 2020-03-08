No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Troops are expected to arrive this weekend to assist Customs and Border Protection.

There are 80 troops expected at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry. President Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols also known as MPP or “Remain in Mexico” policy is in limbo. CBP is concerned that large groups of migrants will try and cross the border.

“I think that we should always secure our borders,” said Tony Soto an El Pasoan.

The 80 military police officers and engineers are coming to support CBP but will not be engaging in immigration enforcement according to CBP.

“I think that shutting down the border or sending troops to the border, in that case, should stay,” said Paty Alvarez an El Pasoan.

Which is what happened last week when the courts temporarily blocked MPP. The Paso Del Norte bridge was shut down for a while on February 28 after a large group of migrants formed after news of MPP being lifted spread.

“Continued concern of large groups attempting to forcibly enter through POEs, and COVID-19 containment and mitigation concerns, CBP has activated the crisis response force,” said a senior CBP Offical.

“Especially with all the coronavirus and everything coming in I think we need to secure our borders,” said El Pasoan Tony Soto.

There is a total of 160 troops being deployed. 80 of them at the Paso Del Norte while the other 80 will go to San Diego Borders.

Some El Pasoans don’t think it’s necessary.

“It’s crazy that, to bring soldiers for that. There’s no reason,” said Lucy Arranda a former El Pasoan in town visiting.

Others don’t think 80 is enough.

“Bring 10,000 from my viewpoint,” said Frances Birtseye an El Pasoan.

A KTSM crew member walked the Paso Del Norte Bridge Saturday evening and said there was no military personal present.

Next week the courts will decide what the future of MPP will be. CBP is expecting if it is lifted, that’s when large groups of migrants will attempt to cross.