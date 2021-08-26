No face mask citations issued so far in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the City of El Paso, no mask mandate violation citations have been issued so far since the order was reinstated one week ago.

“I actually spoke with the police department yesterday, we have not issued any citations at this time our primary focus has been in terms of education,” said Laura Cruz Acosta a Spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

The Public Health Department Director for the City of El Paso says an education task force has been going to large businesses in El Paso to talk to management and explain the order, as well as take signage to the businesses to put up saying masks are required indoors.

“Right now up to today were having a very good response from the business owners, enforcing the mandate,” said Angela Mora the El Paso Public Health Department Director.

Masks are required indoors in El Paso per an order made by City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

