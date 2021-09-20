No Amnesty for 8 million migrants in $3.5 Trillion package, says Senate Parliamentarian

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough nixed the plan to include an amnesty provision to the $3.5 Trillion package.

According to reports, MacDonough said that the addition of immigration policy into the spending bill violates the senate rules.

“The policy changes of this proposal far outweigh the budgetary impact scored to it and it is not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation,” she wrote in the ruling obtained by The Hill, referring to the budget process Democrats are using to avoid the Senate filibuster.