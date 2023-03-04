EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The International Club at New Mexico State University is inviting all students to attend their “Around the World” festival on Wednesday, March 8.

Photo courtesy- NMSU

According to NMSU, the event will feature international students that will be representing their home countries. Each student that participates, will have their own table and are encouraged to dress in traditional attire.

“We aim to cultivate interests of cultures represented by students in our campus and to encourage friendship between international and American students.” said Hamza Badrari, President of the International Club of NMSU.

The International Club will have their stand displayed at the international mall, passing out coffee and donuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will then end with performances of traditional dances and music held in the Corbett Center Student Union’s auditorium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

