NMSU recognized for graduate programs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The graduate programs at New Mexico State University are being recognized for the affordability, quality, and flexibility of the programs.

NMSU was named one of Abound’s 2021 Top Grad School Programs. Abound helps adults find degree programs.

“As a public land-grant research university, NMSU’s mission is to serve diverse needs of the state through comprehensive programs of education, research, extension and outreach, and public service. To this end, we are committed to offering graduate programs, using all modalities, which meet the needs of both the student, at any age, and workforce,” said Luis Cifuentes, vice president for research and dean of the Graduate School.



The qualifications for the recognition included what the grad program offered to help students advance in their careers with flexibility.

