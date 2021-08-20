NMSU recognized for graduate programs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Steve Macintyre.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The graduate programs at New Mexico State University are being recognized for the affordability, quality, and flexibility of the programs.

NMSU was named one of Abound’s 2021 Top Grad School Programs. Abound helps adults find degree programs.

“As a public land-grant research university, NMSU’s mission is to serve diverse needs of the state through comprehensive programs of education, research, extension and outreach, and public service. To this end, we are committed to offering graduate programs, using all modalities, which meet the needs of both the student, at any age, and workforce,” said Luis Cifuentes, vice president for research and dean of the Graduate School.  

The qualifications for the recognition included what the grad program offered to help students advance in their careers with flexibility.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

County judge urges people in Juarez to get vaccinated for when border does fully open

COVID-19 mega testing site opens at UTEP

EP Rent Help program pop-up event to be held this Saturday in Montana Vista

Update: EPPD identifies 32-year-old man killed in Northeast crash

EPISD asking but not forcing students to mask up

EPISD trustee says glass shattered in home's back door

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link