NMSU President stepping down, to be paid $450,000 during year sabbatical

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University President John Floros announced last week that he’s stepping down.

Floros will be taking a year’s sabbatical and will return to the university to work in the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences.

A spokesperson for the university says during the year of sabbatical Floros will be paid $450,000 as agreed upon in his contract.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu says both he and Floros were hired at the same time under five-year contracts and that was three and a half years ago. Explaining the Claus in Floro’s contract of what will happen if for any reason it is decided that it is in the best interest of the university that he steps down.

He’s got a tenure track position with the faculty in the department and in the discipline of his study and at the same time, he’ll get one year of sabbatical pay that is president salary and then returns to a salary that is commensurate with the top salaries of that discipline in that college. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu

As we reported back in November of 2021, ASNMSU Student Government held a protest calling for President Floros and the university provost to step down. The protest came after the faculty senate resolution of no-confidence in the president and provost was filed. Arvizu says the Board of Regents has commissioned an independent review and audit but that Floros stepping down is not directly related.

“That process is about complete, I have not seen the outcomes of that review or the conclusions at this point I think it’s probably still a week or two away. But that didn’t influence the decision directly there were obviously influences in a variety of different ways,” said Arvizu.

Adding that Floros position of President will not be filled, instead, Arvizu will take on both roles. ASNMSU Senator Garrett Moseley who organized the November protest calling for the president to step down hoping this a consolidation of the positions in the future as well as it was previously.

“I think it’s good because I know before when it was Garrey Carruthers he was just the president and it was solely him, so I think it’s a step in the right direction for the university to kind of have that sole leadership,” said Moseley.

