EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University’s Physical Science Laboratory has been awarded $2 million in federal funding from the Department of Defense to create a Defense Civilian Training Corps pilot program.

New Mexico U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján announced the funding for the program recently, which will prepare undergraduate students for public service in U.S Department of Defense (DoD) occupations relating to defense acquisition, including the fields of data literacy, engineering and technologies to provide the DoD with a prepared and skilled workforce. A significant aspect of the program is to begin and fulfill the process for obtaining a security clearance, one of the main factors that hinders new graduates from entering national security-related careers. With a goal to increase diversity in the federal workforce, the project is an accelerated recruitment and professional development program.

“PSL is pleased to partner with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to support their mission to create a program to increase the diversity of the federal workforce and pathway to national security careers, with a focus on defense acquisition.” PSL Director Eric Sanchez

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.